" A Wish for Winter" celebrates the season with a sweet story of love, loss, forgiveness, and tradition. Author Wade Rouse, who goes by the pen name Viola Shipman, came on the Morning Mix to talk about the inspiration behind this story taking place in Michigan.

Author Wade "Viola Shipman" Rouse will be signing copies of the book at a meet-and-greet event on November 16 at Forever Books in Saint Joseph.

To learn more at violashipman.com/appearances or call 269-982-1110 call to reserve a spot.