Autism Support of Kent County holding Walk for Autism community event

Navigating life with autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, is multifaceted for those living with a diagnosis. Because autism a spectrum, each diagnosis affects each individual differently, with different resources needed to match each individual's needs.

Autism Support of Kent County provides programs for children and adults with ASD as well as provide resources to parents and caregivers, including social groups, a theatre group, and support groups. The organization also hold community events including the annual Walk For Autism and Resource Fair, where fundraising and fellowship are blended for an afternoon of inclusivity for all. This year's walk will take place Sunday, May 17 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) Sports and Inclusion Center, located at 160 68th St. SW in Grand Rapids.

The event is meant to serve as a day of connection, inclusion, and support. Attendees can walk around the track of the Center and local organizations will participate in a community resource fair with family-friendly activities that include crafts for children. The event has an online silent auction that is open to the public with proceeds benefitting Autism Support of Kent County. Additionally, music by K-Rock will play during the event.

Registration is $20 for attendees ages four and older. Sponsorships and donations are also being accepted online.

Jeannette Mitchell, Executive Director of Autism Support of Kent County, sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit autismsupportofkentcounty.org for more information.

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