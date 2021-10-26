Author Wade Rouse discusses latest novel, "The Secret of Snow"

Winter is the season of curling up with a hot cup of coffee, cozy blanket, and a good book. The perfect book to read would be Viola Shipman's latest novel, The Secret of Snow, which has Michigan ties.

Author Wade Rouse, the actual author behind the pen name Viola Shipman, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his new book.

The Secret of Snow is Rouse's love letter to Michigan winters. The story is inspired in part by a tragic loss in his family and the impact it had on family traditions.

The story is about 50-year-old meteorologist Sonny Dunes, living in southern California, who discovers she's being replaced by an AI meteorologist. She moves back to her hometown in northern Michigan, where a station is willing to give her another shot at her career. Beyond confronting the challenge of a new climate, Sonny has to confront her past, and the new challenges facing her.

Learn more about his book by visiting violashipman.com.