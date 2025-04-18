Author Sheila Sharpe releases new book, "Artist, Lover, Forger, Thief"

With over 40 years of being in the practice, therapist Sheila Sharpe has combined her background of psychology and art into creating Artist, Novel, Forger, Thief , released this month as the first novel in the Kate O'Dade art crime novel series.

Sheila sat down with Michelle to talk about the novel.

Nick McCoy wants out of the art forgery business -- particularly since DCI Cromwell of Scotland Yard has been hot on his trail for decades, and their relentless cat-and-mouse game has grown tedious, at least for McCoy -- but not until he exacts revenge on the man who murdered his family many years ago. Kate O’Dade, McCoy’s former therapist and the only person who knows all of his secrets, comes to him for help after mysteriously receiving a painting of Matisse’s Open Window from an anonymous benefactor. This seemingly innocent meeting to determine its authenticity by McCoy sets off a chain of events that will take McCoy, O’Dade, Cromwell and his new team of investigators from San Diego to England, and from art forgery to murder.

For more information, visit sheilasharpe.com. You can also find her on Instagram.

