Author Sara Connell discusses how women can shatter the glass ceiling

Get those brooms and dustpans ready, because it's time to shatter some glass ceilings! Best-selling author, master coach, and SNF founder of Thought Leader Academy, Sara Connell, stopped by

the Morning Mix to discuss how women can further their careers.

US women earn .65 to .85 to the dollar in industry and corporate jobs, but now studies show that women freelancers earn around 25% less than equally qualified men in their industry. This new “glass ceiling” has partly been due to gender bias and partly due to The Confidence Gap, a phenomenon whereby women underestimate their worth, skill, and contribution by an average of 25 percent, whereas men typically overestimate by 30%.

The good news is women can shatter this glass ceiling by using the 3 steps Connell used to go from struggling freelancer making $20K/year as a writer to now running a multi-six figure a year business:

1. Decide: identify what men in your industry make and commit to giving yourself a raise

2. (Get a) Mentor: research shows women who get a mentor "who sees a bigger vision for them" closed the gap and dramatically increased income

3. Community: our wealth will reflect the five people with whom we spend the most time. Join a group of women who have closed the gap and are earning equal or more than industry standard. Those a few steps ahead will actually pull the newer members into greater financial success.

This gap is not going to close without all women working together. Every time a woman increases her rates and earns more, she gives other women inspiration and permission to do it too!

