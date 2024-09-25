Author Erin Craig releases new book, "The Thirteenth Child"

Author Erin A. Craig calls West Michigan home, but her work has made her a well-known national author with her first three books becoming New York Times Bestsellers. Her latest novel, "The Thirteenth Child," is out now, and is traveling across the country on her book tour to celebrate the launch.

The story is based on the Grimm Brothers’ tale “Godfather Death” and peppered with the author’s musings on life’s big questions, like “What does a life well-lived mean?" Filled with a grand cast of characters—both mortal and divine— the beautifully crafted story explores the many moments, extraordinary and wonderfully not, that make up a life.

Erin Craig joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix while she visits Grand Rapids on her book tour to discuss "The Thirteenth Child" and how she found inspiration for her latest novel.

