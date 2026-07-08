Author Cristo Fernández's new book brings joy and inspiration to young readers

Actor Cristo Fernández, best known for his role on Ted Lasso, has a new book called Fútbol is Life! Inspired by his own childhood, this bilingual picture book follows the story of Cristobalito after he is injured and learns there is more to life than sports.

The book is for kids ages four to eight years old and is on sale now for $19.99 through Scholastic Book Clubs.

Cristo spoke with Todd and Michelle via Zoom about what inspired him to write the book.

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