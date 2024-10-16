Author Christopher Paolini returns to the world of "Eragon" with new novel, "Murtagh"

20 years after the release of his first book, “Eragon,” international best-selling author Christopher Paolini makes his long-awaited return to the magical world of Alagaesia with “Murtagh.”

“Murtagh” is a stand-alone novel that picks up a year after the events of the original “Eragon” series. Dragon Rider Murtagh and his dragon, Thorn, are left to face the aftermath of an evil king removed from the throne. After Murtagh is left hated, alone, and exiled by society, he begins an epic journey to defeat a new evil.

Paolini joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his new book, and how readers young and old can enjoy this fantasy novel.

“Murtagh” releases on November 7.

