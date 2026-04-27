Author Christine Trimpe to speak about A.I. at The Well Conference

Artificial intelligence has seen the push in usage from tech giants like Google and Apple, but the technology has also been seeing a rise in small business owners and marketing strategies, such as suggesting Email subject lines and social media captions to foster that growth.

Christine Trimpe is an author and speaker who wears many different hats in her career. She is the recipient of two first-place CAN Excellence in Marketing awards, using marketing campaigns with the help of A.I. without keeping content inauthentic and maintaining the "real voice" of small business owners.

She will be speaking about strategies and how to utilize A.I. as a starting point for small business owners at The Well Conference, speaking in a breakout session on time-saving A.I. hacks for creatives on Friday from 1:30 to 2:15 P.M. Christine will educate attendees on how A.I. can work for regular individuals, elevate small business strategies, and remind users that that the learning curve isn't as big as one would think.

She also has a free online resource available for those looking to try with five prompts.

Christine joined the Morning Mix via Zoom to share more.

The Well Conference will be held at the Community Reformed Church Zeeland, MI. Register at seeyouatthewell.net.

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