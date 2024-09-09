Attend the Be Great Tailgate on Sept. 12 to support the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids

The Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids is a safe place where young people can find support, community, meals, homework help, friends, and fun. It’s a lifeline for many families and a fun way to learn more about their mission and support the work their organization does at the upcoming Be Great Tailgate.

Grab a jersey, some friends, and experience all the fun that is fall tailgating while supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids. Every dollar raised from the silent auction will be donated to help provide kids in the community with a future full of promise and potential.

The Be Great Tailgate is on September 12 at the Steil Club from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

