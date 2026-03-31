Athletes Like Audrey luncheon to benefit Special Olympics Michigan

Audrey Jandernoa was born with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Defined by more than her medical or cognitive impairments, Audrey's family started The Red Glasses Movement after her death in 2018.

Today, The Red Glasses Movement is going on strong, and a special event is being held in partnership with Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) to uplift female athletes and see how SOMI continues to foster unity and inclusion for athletes in lieu of the second annual National Unified 3x3 Tournament.

The "Athletes Like Audrey" luncheon will be held Monday, May 4 from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. at the JW Marriott ballroom in Grand Rapids. Attendees will be treated to a meal and hear from the women of Team Michigan who took home gold and bronze medals at the first National Unified 3x3 Basketball Tournament. All event proceeds will benefit SOMI to continue sustaining their programs.

Individual tickets are $125 per person, with sponsorship opportunities available.

Red Glasses Movement founder and Athletes Like Audrey chairwoman Kelly Jandernoa and Chief Officer of Strategic Growth for Special Olympics Michigan Jennifer VanSkiver visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit somi.org/ala for more information and to purchase tickets.

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