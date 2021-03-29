At-Home Easter activities for the whole family

Easter is less than a week away, but for families still searching for ways to celebrate, lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm shares some pandemic safe suggestions.
- Shaving cream and food dye eggs for a tie-dye look
- Painting eggs
- Glow in the dark Easter egg hunt
- Lego Mixer (For this, take a Lego set and mix up all the pieces and put them in separate eggs so it takes longer to figure out the pieces to build)
- Peeps Easter house-making
- Neighborhood Easter egg hunt
- Pot little plants in eggshells inside an egg container
