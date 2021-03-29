At-Home Easter activities for the whole family

Easter is less than a week away, but for families still searching for ways to celebrate, lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm shares some pandemic safe suggestions.

Shaving cream and food dye eggs for a tie-dye look

Painting eggs

Glow in the dark Easter egg hunt

Lego Mixer (For this, take a Lego set and mix up all the pieces and put them in separate eggs so it takes longer to figure out the pieces to build)

Peeps Easter house-making

Neighborhood Easter egg hunt

Pot little plants in eggshells inside an egg container

For more Easter celebration ideas, check out @veenacrownholm on Instagram or visit veenacrownholm.com.