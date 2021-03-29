Menu

At-Home Easter activities for the whole family

Lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm shares ways to celebrate Easter at home
Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 29, 2021
Easter is less than a week away, but for families still searching for ways to celebrate, lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm shares some pandemic safe suggestions.

  • Shaving cream and food dye eggs for a tie-dye look
  • Painting eggs
  • Glow in the dark Easter egg hunt
  • Lego Mixer (For this, take a Lego set and mix up all the pieces and put them in separate eggs so it takes longer to figure out the pieces to build)
  • Peeps Easter house-making
  • Neighborhood Easter egg hunt
  • Pot little plants in eggshells inside an egg container

For more Easter celebration ideas, check out @veenacrownholm on Instagram or visit veenacrownholm.com.

