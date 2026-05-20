Assisting employees and employers: WORKFORCE

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Named one of West Michigan's "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" this year, WORKFORCE Employment Specialists help individuals find employment and support career growth. With special attention to serve both employers and job seekers, WORKFORCE continues to support employers solve hiring challenges, while invest in job seekers through networking opportunities and community partnerships to provide a win-win solution for all parties involved and build stronger teams.

WORKFORCE is celebrating the continued growth of their services with the opening of a new office, located at 3323 28th St SE in Grand Rapids. Members of the public are invited to attend the ribbon cutting on Friday, May 29 from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

WORKFORCE's Founder and CEO Ruben Juarez and Vice President of Business Development Johnny Rodriguez sat down with Todd to talk about the business.

Visit teamworkforce.com for more information. You can also find them on Facebook.

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