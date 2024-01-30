ASSE Exchange Student Program seeking Michigan host families

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs invites families in Michigan and throughout the world to take part in a memorable and valued cultural experience of hosting a student in their home.

ASSE International Exchange Program provides opportunities to make a positive impact on a young person's life and education. By hosting an exchange student, people can make life-long connections and embrace new cultures.

Each year, ASSE and its affiliates place several thousand exchange students, ages 15 to 18, in host families throughout the world. Families can provide a home for these students for as little as three months, all the way up to an entire school year.

Host families will be allowing these international students of a lifetime to live with a different family and experience the language, customs, and culture of the United States. In return, the exchange student will bring to the host family a bit of his or her homeland. Students come from Europe, Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas and Africa.

Cultural exchange opportunities are available all across Michigan and in every state in the US. Learn more about how to host a family by visiting host.asse.com or calling 1-800-677-2773.