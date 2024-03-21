Aspiring musicians can learn about every aspect of the industry at the first-ever Music Econ Summit

Becoming a successful musician is more than just talent and putting in the work. There are many challenges and barriers that prevent people from following their dreams, but a new community event aims to support these amazing creatives in West Michigan to help them find success in performing music.

The Music Econ Summit brings together music industry experts, copyright lawyers, successful independent artists, entrepreneurs, and other music industry professionals for a day of education, discussion, and networking focused on sustainable income strategies and upward economic mobility.

The goal of the summit is to show Michigan's local independent musicians and producers that a sustainable career or side hustle can provide economic freedom and autonomy. The music industry has traditionally been difficult to enter without investing heavily in studio time or being picked up by a record label. This has left thousands of musicians across the state without the opportunity to realize the economic potential of their talents and passions.

Talented independent musicians no longer need to sign away the rights to their intellectual property. They just need the knowledge and network to reap the rewards of their talent and years of blood, sweat, and tears.

With the help of sponsors removing financial barriers for attendees, this valuable day-long Music Econ Summit will only cost $25 while also supporting the presenters, panelists, performers, and staff.

The Music Econ Summit takes place on April 27 at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation.