Arts, food, music and more will be at the Kultura Multicultural Celebration

Kultura Education Center is an organization with a focus on cultural education. Kultura's areas of interest includes the arts, food culture, global cultures, contemporary issues, and history.

They're holding their first large-scale event on May 21 at the Center for Community Transformation in Grand Rapids. There will be cultural foods, giveaways, workshops, music, art, performances, books and art educational supplies at the event. It runs from 11am to 4pm.

Zyra Castillo, Founder of the Kultura Education Center and Yili Bonarski, Owner of Boba Cafe, talked with the Morning Mix about this new festival.

The event is free to attend but food tickets are on a sliding scale starting at $4.

