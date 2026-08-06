ArtPrize celebrating Grand Rapids' art scene beyond physical media

This year's ArtPrize has been expanded to run from September 12 through October 3, and this year's event is not just celebrating physical works of art, but celebrating the arts in Grand Rapids through local partnerships that include ballet, opera, music, fashion, and more.

ArtPrize's preview week begins September 12 with performances from the Grand Rapids Ballet at Rosa Parks Circle, and live opera from Grand Rapids Opera will take over the space on September 19.

John Ball Zoo will host a halftime party on September 26 during the evening, where live painting and animal visits will be present. ArtPrize concludes October 3, where RC Caylan Atelier will host a fashion show at Acrisure Ampitheater with the ArtPrize awards.

Kids will be able to participate in an interactive visual art experience called "Doodle Street" at the Downtown Market on September 26.

Local neighborhoods and businesses will also participate through additional programming and art installations throughout the event, with over 1,000 entries expected this year.

ArtPrize executive director Tyler Loftis visited the Morning Mix to share more about this year's ArtPrize!

Visit artprize.org for more information.

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