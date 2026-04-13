Art scavenger hunt takes over downtown Grand Rapids for one month

The Grand Rapids art scene is about to get playful, adventurous, and curious this spring as a special scavenger hunt is set to take place across the downtown area.

From April 17 through May 23, the community can look for hidden art installations constructed by artist Dorelle Brock featuring his iconic deconstructed, geometric art that is influenced by pop culture characters. With pieces from television to video game icons, the free hunt is open to all ages.

Individual shapes from 18 works of art will be displayed throughout downtown Grand Rapids with a QR code present at each location featuring the artwork. Participants can scan the QR code using the Goosechase app and take the hunt from there! Prizes will be given away to participants in a future pop-up art event hosted by Dorelle.

Dorelle sat down with Todd to share more about the hunt.

Visit dorellehenri.com for more information and see a sample of his work! You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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