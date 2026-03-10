Art installation "Heaviest Heaviest Heaviest" open for one night only

Hammerspace Gallery is a Grand Rapids-based art platform that curates pop-up exhibitions in conjunction with seasonal and partner venues. One of those venues is Do Not Start, a non-profit art center occupying 21,000 square feet of warehouse space at 1265 Godfrey St.

A special art installation, "Heaviest, Heaviest, Heaviest", will be featured at Do Not Start on Saturday, March 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 P.M. By being present in a space where art is not just viewed on a wall, but immersive in an environment that is meant to be walked through and experienced, Heaviest, Heaviest, Heaviest not only asks the question of what is relational weight, but how that impacts ourselves and our relationships in physical and digital surroundings.

The exhibit is open to all and is free to attend.

Filmmaker and artist Seejon Czaplicki and Hammerspace Gallery founder Hailey Johnson visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit hammerspacegallery.com for more information on future exhibitions.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok