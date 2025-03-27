Art In Bloom: Colors and scents of spring arrive at the GRAM

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Spring has officially arrived, and the Grand Rapids Art Museum is embracing the season with its biennial art and floral design celebration, Art In Bloom.

Taking place one weekend only from March 28-30, this one-weekend-only exhibition welcomes visitors to experience floral installations in the Museum’s galleries by 14 of West Michigan’s top floral designers.

Each of the designers will create a floral installation inspired by a work from the Museum’s permanent collection. The artworks featured in Art in Bloom 2025 include a wide array of paintings and sculptures from the Museum’s trove of 6,700 objects, including Deborah Butterfield’s Black Jack and new acquisitions Pillars of the Frontier by Mario Moore and Intersectionality #2 by Mokha Laget.

Visitors can peruse the extravagant installations and vote to select their Public Vote Winner, unveiled on Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. The winners will be revealed in the galleries and announced on the Museum’s website and social media channels.

The weekend lineup includes floral-themed programming for all ages, including gallery chats, drop-in artmaking, a floral arranging workshop with Wild Flower Farm, a conversation with award-winning interior designer Jean Stoffer, and a classical concert. Snacks and refreshments will be available throughout the weekend at GRAM's Untitled Café and Bar.

Tickets may be purchased online at artmuseumgr.org/ArtinBloom.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok