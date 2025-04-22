Art Bayou in Portage recognizes Donate Life Month with paint-your-own-pottery fundraiser

April is National Donate Life Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation. It is also a time to encourage Americans to sign up as donors and honor those lives saved through the gift of donation.

In Michigan, there are more than 2,600 people currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant to save their lives.

Palee Haney, the owner of Art Bayou in Portage, knows about the life-saving impact of organ donation from her sister, Guy. Guy was an organ donor in 2019, and in honor of her memory, Art Bayou in Portage is hosting a paint-your-own-pottery fundraiser event on April 25. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Gift of Life Michigan.

The fundraiser runs from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M., and there is a $12 deposit that will go towards the pottery total. Participants can choose from over 400 pieces of pottery, ranging from $20 to $120.

Palee and Art Bayou employee Sue Rath visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event, as well as the impact of giving and receiving the gift of life by becoming an organ donor.

Learn more about Art Bayou at artbayoustudio.com.

For more information about organ donation, or to sign up as a donor, visit giftoflifemichigan.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok