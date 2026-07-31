Art Battle GR returning for evening of competition and artistry

The Grand Rapids art scene is about to get competitive - and no, it isn't ArtPrize!

Battle Grand Rapids, an evening of timed artwork created live in front of an audience, is returning on Friday, July 31 at the Four Star Theater. The evening brings 12 local artists together to create three rounds of painting in 20-minute rounds. All artists will use the blank canvases provided, bring their own mediums and tools, and wait for results in the audience's hands.

Local audience members vote for the best work of each round, with the winners advancing to the Michigan regionals and receive a cash prize of $300.

Doors open at 7 P.M. and painting begins at 8 P.M. General admission tickets are $25, and those who use the discount code JULYMAGIC can receive 25% off.

Local artist and event producer Carah Lewy and first-time competing artist Laura McLaughlin visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit artbattle.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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