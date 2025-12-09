Aria Ensemble presents winter choral concert, "Night of Silence, Night of Peace"

Aria Ensemble, the Grand Rapids-based women's choir, will bring the spirit of the holiday season with two winter choral concerts, "Night of Silence, Night of Peace".

The first concert will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, located at 1025 3 Mile Rd in Grand Rapids. The second concert will be held Saturday, December 20 at 4 P.M. at the Radcliff Village Condos Clubhouse, located at 2290 Radcliff Village Dr. in Grand Rapids. There will be a carol sing-along with the audience after that concert.

The repertoire will feature a variety of songs from different time periods and performed in various styles, including a Gregorian chant, Baroque, gospel, jazz, and more. This season will also feature a new accompanist for the Ensemble, Robert Edwards.

Both concerts will be followed with refreshments and light sweets. The performances are free to attend and open to all ages, although donations are welcome to support the Ensemble's expenses, become a non-profit, and welcome new singers.

Aria Ensemble's director, Dr. Monique Salinas, visited the Morning Mix with singers Jo Anne Hewitt and Amanda Bernés to share more (and sing!).

Visit Aria Ensemble's Facebook page for more information.

