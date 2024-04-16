Watch Now
Are you a wine connoisseur? Test your skills at the 15th annual Cork Master Open

Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 14:28:33-04

Wine making is a combination of agriculture and art. Every vintage and varietal has a unique flavor profile, nose, legs, and color. For those who can identify a chardonnay from a chenin blanc, or a sangiovese from a shiraz, head to the 15th annual Cork Master Open.

Participants will have the opportunity to taste ten wines (five whites and five reds), identify the varietals, and pick a country of origin.

The competitor with the most overall correct answers will be crowned Cork Master Champion. A red wine champion and white wine champion will also be awarded.

Winners receive a magnum or larger format bottle of wine and their names engraved on the Cork Master trophy for all to admire.

The cost is $50 per person, and reservations are required.

