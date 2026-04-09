Aquinas College Summer Camp registration now open

Summer camp registration season is here, and Aquinas College's summer camp program returns to bring unique experiences for those looking to stay a little closer to home this summer.

During the camp series, campers work directly with Aquinas professors and educators to provide hands-on activities and high-level mentorship. This year's highlights include a Jazz Camp that ends with a live performance for families and community members, science and athletic camps, as well as an role-playing game (RPG) camp.

Campers will lodge on Aquinas' campus for full day and half day options from June through August, with camp cost ranging between $100 to $500. Scholarship opportunities are available.

Dr. Ian Borton and Dr. Katharina Häusler-Gross sat down with Todd to share more about the summer camp opportunities.

Visit aquinas.edu for more information on camps that are offered and to register.

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