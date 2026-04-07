Aquinas College hosting West Michigan Golden Gloves Championship

Boxers from across the state are preparing to gather for the 2026 Golden Gloves Tournament, slated to take place April 10 and 11 at 7 P.M. inside Aquinas College's Sturrus Sports Center. The event, now in its 95th year, is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing tournament, often being the start for many world championship boxers, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. Winners at the state level will advance to the national championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Michelle got the chance to visit PK Boxing Gym, located at 652 28th St. SW in Wyoming to learn more about the preparation these athletes are undergoing leading up to the event!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok