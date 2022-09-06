Apps and Tracking: Learn How To Limit The Information You Share

Recently, there have been some folks on social media posting that Instagram and other popular apps had gained access to their precise location, leaving

many people concerned about what this could mean for online privacy.

Hank Schless, Senior Manager of Security Solutions at Lookout, joined the Morning Mix to share more on what steps people can take to control the information they're sharing and what might happen if they don't.

By default, many mobile applications request permission to “use your location” only while you’re using the app or by always tracking your location in the background. While Instagram stated that they do not share the location data they collect with other companies, it is always a good idea for people to take steps to control what information they are comfortable sharing with mobile apps they’ve installed.

Always consider the possible implications that could result if that information ever became public as part of a data breach, or other security-related issues. Lookout has provided a few quick tips below that smartphone users can take to protect their location information online.

Check the location permissions for all of the services you use

To check to see which of the apps you use to have access to location information, navigate to Settings > Privacy > Location Services. From here, you’ll see the full list of apps on your phone and you can make updates to the location permission settings for each app.

Check your settings regularly

Apps can update their default settings without your knowledge or consent, so make sure to check your privacy settings regularly to make sure your personal information is protected.

Read the fine print

Most people will check “agree” without a second thought. It’s important to review what types of information you are being asked to share - and if you are comfortable with giving apps access to your private information.

For more information, check out protection.lookout.com.