Applications open for Schaafsma's "Heat for Hope" campaign

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Schaafsma Heating and Cooling is partnering with Behler-Young to give away one furnace for free to someone in the community who needs it.

The "Heat For Hope" campaign is running throughout the month of August, where members of the community - yes, even yourself - can submit a nomination to have a brand-new furnace installed by Schaafsma. Whether you know someone with a faulty heating situation, is unable to have the resources to replace their furnace, or anything else, the team would like to help!

Nominations are open through August 31, with the winner being announced on September 11. Interested applicants can share their story and why they should be chosen to win the campaign through Schaafsma's website.

Visit schaafsma.com/giveaway for more information and to nominate someone.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok