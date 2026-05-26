Applications open for GRTV's Media Makers Summer Camp

Local high school students can spend their summer learning about media production through GRTV's fourth annual Media Makers summer camp.

The camp is lead by professionals from GRTV, WYCE, and The Rapidian, where students will learn about communication skills, professional experience, explore creativity, and have a final project at the end of the camp.

Camps are open to students who are incoming high school freshmen through recent graduates with no prior experience needed to participate. GRTV will provide weekly stipends for students.

Camps are offered in three areas of media production:



Podcasting: June 8, 9, 11, and 12 | July 6, 7, 9, and 10

Television Production: June 15 through 18 and July 13, 14, 16, and 17

Filmmaking: June 22, 23, and 25 | July 20, 21, 23, and 24

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Spots for the filmmaking classes are currently full.

Camps will last from 12 to 4 P.M. at the Grand Rapids Community Media Center, located at 711 Bridge Street. Students will also recieve certification to rent equipment from GRTV as well as be eligible for a one-year membership.

Alaina Taylor, GRTV Education Manager, sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit grcmc.org for more information and to register.

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