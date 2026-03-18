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Applications open for Consumer's Energy Put Your Town on the Map competition

Applications close March 20!
Applications open for Consumer's Energy Put Your Town on the Map competition
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Consumer's Energy has been a longstanding community supporter that extends beyond energy saving. Held every year, the "Put Your Town On The Map" pitch competition puts Michigan communities with 10,000 residents or less "on the map", providing a chance at receiving $50,000 in grant funding to help support locally-driven projects that benefit the community through long-term sustainability and economic growth without putting local budgets at a disadvantage.

Projects can range from downtown infrastructure repairs to education and cultural projects. The top ten finalists will present their pitches at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference later in the year, with the top three projects receiving grants of $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000.

One of the beneficiaries of these grants was Seven Generations Park in Watson Township last year, where in collaboration with the Gun Lake Tribe, Martin High School, and the township, a new public space was able to be constructed.

Applications are due March 20, while this year's competition will be held June 1 and 2 at Crystal Mountain Resort. Applications can be submitted online.

Consumer's Energy West Michigan Media Relations Specialist Trisha Bloembergen and Seven Generations Park Project leader Kevin Travis visited the Morning Mix to share more about the competition.

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