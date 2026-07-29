Applications for West Michigan Teacher Collaborative residency program now open

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As the nationwide teacher shortage continues to impact districts, a local program is making it easier for those who want to enter the teaching profession while removing barriers to earn a teaching certification or pursue additional higher education.

The West Michigan Teacher Collaborative (WMTC) provides Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa ISD's with teachers for students at all grade levels with high-quality preparation and development with retention. In partnership with Grand Valley State University, interested applicants can pursue one of two programs: those with a Bachelor's degree in any field can participate in a residency while earning a teacher certification, or pursue additional endorsements and advanced degrees for teachers who are already certified and employed through WMTC's partner districts.

WMTC covers all tuition and coursework, and ensures that all those who complete the program are matched to a school within Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa ISD. Classes use a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction.

Applications are currently open for its residency program now through September 7. WMTC coordinator Morgan Dailey and Anselmo (Memo) Sarabia, a second grade teacher at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools who participated in the residency program, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the program.

Visit teachwestmichigan.org for more information and to apply.

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