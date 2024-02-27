Applications being accepted for Kelsey's Law Stop Distracted Driving Scholarship

Michigan high school students can win scholarship money by creating a message to convince other teens to not drive distracted on the road. The Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship is now accepting applications, allowing students a chance to win money for college as well as keep their peers informed and safe on the road.

The Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship was created to honor Kelsey Raffaele, who died in a cell phone-related car crash in 2010. Michigan Auto Law hopes to inspire change and raise awareness, by encouraging Michigan high school juniors and seniors to submit a persuasive message about the dangers of distracted driving for young drivers.

Driving distractions are more than just using a cell phone and/or texting, but also eating and drinking, reading, using navigation systems, and even changing radio stations.

Michigan Auto Law gives annual scholarships to students who show exemplary leadership and has been awarding the Kelsey’s Law Scholarship since 2016 to young drivers who use their platform to raise awareness not only for young drivers but for drivers all over Michigan.

Michigan students are invited to submit compelling videos, graphics, or tweets that resonate with their peers and influence safe driving behavior. Entries will be judged based on their ability to persuade others to stop texting while driving, grab the attention of friends and family, deliver a clear and understandable message, and showcase personal creativity and ingenuity.

The scholarship offers various award amounts, including $2,000 for the overall best submission, $1,500 for the best video submission, $1,000 for the best graphic submission, and $500 for the best tweet submission. Each student is limited to one type of submission.

Winners will be announced in April 2024, coinciding with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Applications will be accepted now through March 31.

To enter, visit michiganautolaw.com.