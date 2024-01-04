Applications are open for Consumer Scholars Program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Those considering higher education or currently taking classes already know that the higher part of that education is the tuition bill. Consumers Credit Union is helping students focus on their studies rather than worrying about how they're going to pay for it all through their Consumer Scholars Program.

The Consumers Scholars Program consists of one $10,000 scholarship and 10, $1,000 scholarships. To apply, students must write a 300-word (minimum) essay on the assigned topic: If you had to buy a one-way ticket to anywhere in the world, where would you choose and why?

Graduating Michigan high school seniors can apply if they have a GPA of 2.5 or higher for the scholarship now through March 4.

Eleven essays will be selected and notified no later than March 25 as finalists with a chance to win the grand prize. Those students will be eligible to submit a video (due April 8) of why they deserve to win the $10,000 scholarship. The 10 remaining finalists will receive $1,000 each.

The Grand Prize winner will be revealed on April 24.

To learn more on how to apply by visiting consumerscu.org.