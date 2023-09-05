Apples, fall fun, and a petting zoo await at Anderson and Girls Orchard

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The summer may be coming to a close, but there's still plenty of fun to be had at Anderson and Girls Orchards as the seasons change. From a petting zoo to baked goods, and now apples coming into season, there's something for everyone.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.

Don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on upcoming events.