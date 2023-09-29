Apple Valley Fun Farm is a family-friendly farm by day, a haunted barn by night

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There are so many things to love about fall: the colorful leaves, the pumpkin spice, and of course, the outdoor fall fun.

There's a place called Apple Valley Fun Farm, which is located a few miles north of Grand Rapids, where there is an orchard full of fall-family fun as well as a spooky abandoned acres farm.

Apple Valley Fun Farm includes a Barnyard 500 Pedal Karts, a corn maze, a giant pumpkin jumping pads, barrel train ride, farm animal and so much more.

For those seeking scares and thrills, come to the barn at night in the form of Abandoned Acres. First up the Bloody Butcher Corn Maze is full of Mutant Pumpkins, Witches, Hillbillies, Wandering Corpses, Scarecrows and other insane farm animals. Then there's Big Top Terror Vision Corn Maze that is Carnival themed full of crazed clowns, misfits and deranged circus animals in a 3D environment.

The Apple Valley Fun Farm is open on weekends through October 29. The Abandoned Acres haunted attraction is open on select days through Halloween.

Find a full schedule of events at applevalleyfunfarm.com and abandonedacresfarm.com.