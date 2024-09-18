"Any Way You Slice It, Prevention Matters" campaign helps families connect with kids to discuss hard topics

Finding the right time to talk to your kids about difficult subjects like drugs and alcohol can be difficult. With September being Family Meals Month, pizza places around West Michigan want to assist parents in having these conversations through the "Any Way You Slice It, Prevention Matters" campaign.

In partnership with the non-profit, TalkSooner.org, families can visit participating pizzerias for a slice and snag a free Talksooner pizza cutter. It’s the perfect way to kick off those important conversations at home.

Here is a list of participating pizza locations:

Learn more about this campaign by visiting talksooner.org or visit their Facebook page.

