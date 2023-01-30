Amway River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids on May 13

Dedicated runners never take time off, and many of these runners will partake in the 46th annual Amway River Bank Run.

Established in 1978, the River Bank Run is the largest 25K in the country and home of the USATF 25 km Open Championship since 1995.

The race will take place at Downtown Grand Rapids with the start being on Ottawa and the finish line at Monroe and Pearl streets.

The Amway River Bank Run will take place on May 13.

The Power of 5 5k begins at 7 a.m., The Fox Honda 10k starts at 7:30 a.m. and the Fifth Third Bank 25k begins at 8:30 a.m.

Prices vary for each event, but will increase starting February 1.

Register and learn more at amwayriverbankrun.com.