Amway Grand Plaza holiday gingerbread house combines creativity with nostalgia

The Amway Grand Plaza traditionally is decorated for the holidays every year in trees and lights, and recently, the staff have been putting together large gingerbread house displays in the hotel's lobby.

This year, the gingerbread house display returns once more with a display themed as the beloved holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas". Put together with the help of Amway Grand Plaza's staff, the display features Peanuts characters and Snoopy's doghouse, using over 1,200 pounds of baked gingerbread, 360 pounds of icing, and over 200 pounds of crystal sugar and candy!

Todd visited the historic hotel and spoke with Executive Pastry Chef Doug Orr and Chef Nydra to learn more about what goes into constructing the iconic masterpiece.

