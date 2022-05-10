Amplify your beauty routine with these spring-themed products

With spring upon us, it’s a perfect time to take a look at your beauty routine.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares some smart and fun beauty ideas to up your beauty game this spring.

Amika:

Double Agent 2-in-1 Blow Dryer + Straightening Brush - $150

amika’s Double Agent 2-in-1 Blow Dryer + Straightening Brush combines the ease of a straightening brush with the efficiency of a blow dryer for a sleek and shiny finish.

This multi-tasking, blow dryer/straightening brush hybrid has three settings so you can customize your style:

Blow dryer setting - to go from damp to dry hair or retouch your blowout. Blow dryer + thermal brush combo - to go from damp to dry + sleek—simultaneously straightening + blow-drying strands. Thermal brush setting - to straighten, finish, or touch-up dry hair.

Available at Sephora and loveamika.com.

Stitch Fix

No subscription is required, prices range from $38-$500 with more than 1000 brands and styles

If you’re looking for an easy way to level up your Spring wardrobe, Stitch Fix is the perfect shopping solution. Get styled based on what you’re looking for from vacation-ready outfits to hopping on your favorite Spring trends.

It’s a personalized shopping experience built just for you, that blends the human touch of expert stylists with data science, making it simple to buy what you look and feel your best in.

Through a Fix, you’ll be able to discover and shop items hand-selected by a stylist that match your individual taste, size, and price range. You can even let your stylist know where you’ll be traveling so they can curate a Fix to suit your style and setting.

Your Fix is filled with five curated pieces to try on from the comfort of home. Shipping & returns are always free

To get started with your personalized shopping experience, visit stitchfix.com.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream - $100

Charlotte’s Magic Cream’s innovative, award-winning, the best-selling moisturizer was originally created backstage to instantly prep and transform the look of models’ skin before fashion shows.

Loved by celebrities and supermodels, this revolutionary, results-driven formula is infused with a magic matrix of oils, my ‘magic 8’ of supercharged skincare ingredients to flood your complexion with moisture and transform the appearance of tired, dull skin for a glowing, dewy, plumper-looking canvas!

One Magic Cream is sold every 2 minutes*. (based on global sales 2021)

In clinical studies, the skin was 200% firmer and 152% more elastic in just 8 weeks.

Make it even more magic and engrave the lid for just $8 to make this the perfect personalized beauty gift.

Available at CharlotteTilbury.com.

Village Naturals Therapy

Hydrate Foaming Soak - $5.27 | Hydrate Sugar Scrub - $5.27 | Hydrate & Cool Body Spray - $5.27

Village Naturals Therapy is encouraging consumers to “have a date night with their skin” as they debut their new Wellness by V/N Therapy Hydrate product line, featuring Hydrate Foaming Soak, Sugar Scrub, and Body Spray.

The collection enhances the self-care routine, featuring key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, kiwi, and mango to quench and illuminate skin.

The new line is purposefully formulated with naturally-derived ingredients and a bright, citrus scent.

Available at walmart.com and thevillagecompany.com/collections/therapy-hydrate.

To find details on all of these smart spring beauty ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.