Amped Virtual Reality offers out-of-this-world fun this winter, indoors

Leave reality behind for a little while by heading to Amped Reality VR! Here all people need is a headset to sail the world, ride incredible roller coasters, explore the deep sea, and beyond.

There have been many new additions to Amped Virtual Reality over the past year. They've added a wide variety of multiplayer games covering genres of horror, puzzle/escape, sports, and more for kids and adults of all ages.

Virtual reality games also include a Haptics Vest, where you can feel the game/experience while you play. For example, in the new sailing game, if your ship gets shot by an enemy cannon, you feel the explosion in your chest.

Frequent goers of Amped Virtual Reality can also take advantage of their new customer rewards/loyalty program which offers discounted rates and promotions throughout the year.

Amped Virtual Reality is located at 2923 28th Street SE. They also have a temporary second location set up inside Rivertown Mall which will remain open through the month of January.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call (616)-608-5508 or visit ampedrealityvr.com.