The American Heart Association is hosting its annual Heart Walk in Kalamazoo on Saturday, encouraging everyone to get moving and get healthy.

American Heart Association’s Kalamazoo Heart Walk will take place at Kalamazoo College's Angell Field on October 29.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with the program starting at 9:30 and the walk beginning at 10. It's free to attend, but donations are encouraged.

To register and learn more about the event, visit kalamazooheartwalk.org.