American Heart Association hosting Grand Rapids Heart Walk on Oct. 5

The American Heart Association will host its signature Heart Walk on Saturday, October 5.

The fundraising event promotes physical fitness, one of the most proactive ways to combat cardiovascular disease and stroke and places an emphasis on CPR, aiming to ensure at least one person in every household knows the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR.

The walk will feature teen cardiac arrest survivor Jack Belsito and his family, alongside other West Michigan heart heroes, a mascot race, on-site CPR demonstrations, and of course the 2-mile walk route on the beautiful campus of Aquinas College.

Festivities start at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m.

Learn more at grandrapidsheartwalk.org.

