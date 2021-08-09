American Heart Association hosting free Virtual CPR Demonstration

Sudden cardiac arrest could happen at any time, anywhere, to anyone. The American Heart Association is teaming up with Spectrum Health to offer a free webinar that will teach the simple skills of hands-only CPR.

About 90 percent of people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside of the hospital die. However, receiving CPR can double or triple the victim's chance of survival.

Through the free Virtual CPR Demonstration, people can learn how to perform this lifesaving skill and also hear from survivors who have experienced a need for CPR first hand.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, August 12 at noon. It's a free event, but people must register with an email to get the Zoom link.

To learn more, visit the American Heart Association’s Facebook page.