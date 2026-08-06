American Cancer Society to host Pink and Powerful event

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The American Cancer Society (ACS) is the country's leading cancer-fighting organization with one mission: to end cancer for everyone - patients, families, friends, and others who have felt the disease's impact. Different local branches of the ACS host many local local events to support the cause, such as Pink and Powerful.

Pink and Powerful is a networking event for women, where attendees will hear uplifting stories from cancer survivors and connect with community members. This year's event will take place Wednesday, August 19 from 8 to 9:30 A.M. at the Watermark Country Club.

Tickets are $20, where all proceeds will go towards Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of West Michigan. Those who enter the code ENDCANCER will get a 100% discount!

Pink and Powerful keynote speaker Graci Harkema and breast cancer survivor and Portrait of Hope winner for 2026 Stacey Goodson visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit pinkandpowerful.givesmart.com for more information and to register.

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