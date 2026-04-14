Amaze and Amuse wraps up spring season at the Wealthy Theatre with festival

Amaze and Amuse continues the spring festivities at Wealthy Theatre with the final shows of the season on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.

Friday night's show, "Presto", is a family-friendly magic festival bringing five different magicians across five states for a variety of performances. The show will be at 7 P.M.

The final "Amaze and Amuse" show will be Saturday night at 7 P.M. and is for adults only. The final show will feature magicians from the Midwest and Los Angeles, including an aerial performance from Aerial Ashley.

General admission tickets begin at $33 for both shows. VIP and four-pack ticket options are also available.

Event host Trino returned to the Mix to talk about the shows and perform a card trick!

Visit magicgrandrapids.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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