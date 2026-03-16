Amaze and Amuse prepares for spring show and Magic Festival to close 2026 season

West Michigan's Amaze and Amuse has been going strong at Wealthy Theatre for six years, bringing a night of magic and entertainment to Grand Rapids with energy, guest magicians, and of course, Trino as the event host.

Amaze and Amuse will be back at Wealthy Theatre Saturday, March 21 at 6 P.M. and 8 P.M. with guest magician Tyler Grey. The show is for adults ages 18 and up and tickets are in low quantity. General admission to Amaze and Amuse begins at $33.

On Friday, April 17, Amaze and Amuse will present "Presto", a family-friendly magic festival featuring five magicians from five states. Presto begins at 7 P.M., and general admission tickets are also at $33 to start, with VIP and 4-Pack tickets available as well.

Amaze and Amuse's final show of the season will be Saturday, April 18 at 7 P.M.

Trino returned to the Mix to talk about the spring season and perform a trick!

Visit magicgrandrapids.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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