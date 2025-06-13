"Am I Happy?" New documentary explores inner peace

Freedomology's virtual programs utilizes a framework to guide individuals to achieving personal and financial freedom. Along the journey of helping others find their own happiness, founder Greg Clement sought to answer the question, "Am I happy?" Not just experiencing joy and laughter, but fulfillment, purpose, and inner peace.

Greg took his inquiries across the country, and over the course of several years, his travels resulted in his documentary, "Am I Happy?" The film will premiere this summer.

Greg spoke to Todd via Zoom to discuss the film.

Visit amihappymovie.com to reserve a spot for early access to the film.

For more information, visit freedomology.com. You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram.

