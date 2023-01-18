Alyssa Designs & Co. appearing at Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

A new year may have people itching to do some home renovations, or maybe even build that perfect house. DIY-ers or pairing designers can find the latest trends and businesses to help achieve their dream home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this weekend.

Alyssa Cairns, a local mom and interior designer, will be one of the businesses people can find at the Remodeling and New Homes Show. As a mom of three, her interior designs are based on sensibility and keep kids in mind;

many of her designs involve kid-proof fabrics on upholstery, durable and easy-to-clean floor coverings, and lots of clever storage pieces. Cairns believes every member of the family should feel at home in their space, but mom and dad don’t have to wait to own beautiful things until their kids move out.

Alyssa Designs helps clients with interior decorating and furnishing projects, as well as full renovation consulting for kitchens and bathrooms. They offer project management support, sourcing furniture, decor, and specialize in working with busy families.

Their showcase design at the expo this year features several family-friendly upholstery items, wallpaper from local artist Copper Corners, and a giveaway for a free design consultation and gift basket. Enter the giveaway at the Alyssa Designs showcase room, located at the back of the event space near the stages.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place on January 20-22 at DeVos Place.

Single-day tickets cost $12.

To learn more about Alyssa Designs and other vendors appearing at the show, visit buildremodelgr.com.