Alpha Grand Rapids Comedy Night will raise money for their mission on March 15

Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 12:37:26-05

Alpha Grand Rapids provides services to families facing unplanned pregnancies, and they're getting ready to host a big event so they can continue to offer support to those women and men.

Bringing the laughs this year will be Kenn Kington. Kenn is a speaker and comedian who loves to bring a blend of entertainment and thought-provoking messages.

The Comedy Night will take place on March 15 at Frederik Meijer Gardens. The doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at alphagrandrapids.org.

