Alpha Grand Rapids' annual comedy night returns to support pregnancy and parenthood services

Alpha Grand Rapids provide confidential services to men and women affected by pregnancy free of charge. This includes testing, parenting challenges, and child rearing amid a difficult financial season. With support groups, mentoring, educational classes, and material resources, Alpha Grand Rapids ensures to have families live life abundantly by having access to these vital resources.

The organization's annual Comedy Night fundraiser is returning Saturday, March 21 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe beginning at 7 P.M. The event will feature family-friendly comedians including Shawn Reynolds.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $75, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit Alpha Grand Rapids' services. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Alpha Grand Rapids president Colleen Geisel sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit alphagrandrapids.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok